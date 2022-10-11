Maha: Five members of coal mafia externed from Nagpur

The rural police in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday externed five members of a gang involved in smuggling coal, an official said on Tuesday.

The gang was allegedly involved in smuggling coal from Gondegaon coal mines near Kanhan and 14 offences were registered against them, the official said. The gang also used to threaten residents of the area, he said.

In order to stop these illegal activities, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Magar externed the gang members from the district under section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act for six months, the official said.

The gang's kingpin Umesh Marotrao Pantawne his associates Balchandra Hariram Bilone, Kundan Omprakash Tijare, Badal Ashok Chawre and Akash Ashok Chawre have been externed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)