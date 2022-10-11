Left Menu

Maha: Five members of coal mafia externed from Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:32 IST
  Country:
  India

The rural police in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday externed five members of a gang involved in smuggling coal, an official said on Tuesday.

The gang was allegedly involved in smuggling coal from Gondegaon coal mines near Kanhan and 14 offences were registered against them, the official said. The gang also used to threaten residents of the area, he said.

In order to stop these illegal activities, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Kumar Magar externed the gang members from the district under section 55 of the Maharashtra Police Act for six months, the official said.

The gang's kingpin Umesh Marotrao Pantawne his associates Balchandra Hariram Bilone, Kundan Omprakash Tijare, Badal Ashok Chawre and Akash Ashok Chawre have been externed, he added.

