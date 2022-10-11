Small ponds to come up in MCD, DDA parks for people to perform Chhath Puja

Small ponds will be made in MCD and DDA parks across Delhi where devotees can perform Chhath Puja, a city government official said on Tuesday after a review meeting ahead of the festival.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Delhi Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Revenue department, Delhi Police and Irrigation and Flood Control.

Kamal Bansal, who heads the Delhi Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, said the government plans to prepare around 1,100 sites for Chhath Puja celebration.

''We are trying to make Chhath ghats every two kilometres. Small ponds will be made in the parks of the MCD and the DDA across the city where devotees can perform Chhath Puja,'' he said.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves offering of ''Arghya'' by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Bansal said tents would be set up at all ghats, and civil defence volunteers would be deployed at Chhath Puja venues to avoid any inconvenience to devotees.

In Delhi, the Revenue department is the nodal department for Chhath Puja.

Last week, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot had also reviewed the preparedness for Chath Puja celebrations.

