Left Menu

Japan, Canada eye information-sharing pact, citing challenges to world order

"The two ministers shared a strong sense of urgency that Russia's aggression against Ukraine would have serious and enormous repercussions" for the world, and this made Japanese- Canadian cooperation more important than ever. Japan has sealed similar pacts with other countries including the United States, and is in negotiations with New Zealand.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:41 IST
Japan, Canada eye information-sharing pact, citing challenges to world order
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and Canada said on Tuesday they would launch talks on an information security agreement, saying challenges to the rules-based international order, underlined by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, made such cooperation all the more important. The announcement to start negotiations for the pact, which would facilitate intelligence-sharing and promote security ties, was made after a Tokyo meeting between Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly.

"Both sides showed a strong expectation of further strengthening bilateral cooperation, including between the Japanese Self-Defence Forces and the Canadian Armed Forces" through the conclusion of the pact, a joint statement said. "The two ministers shared a strong sense of urgency that Russia's aggression against Ukraine would have serious and enormous repercussions" for the world, and this made Japanese- Canadian cooperation more important than ever.

Japan has sealed similar pacts with other countries including the United States, and is in negotiations with New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022