HC asks Centre to respond to plea to improve testing infrastructure of wildlife forensic labs

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought the Centre's response to a plea by various manufacturers of Pashmina shawls seeking direction to the authorities to improve and augment forensic testing infrastructure available at laboratories engaged in wildlife forensics, including analysis of suspected ‘Shahtoosh’ shawls that are banned in India.

A bench of chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notices to several union ministries, Wildlife Institute of India, Central Board of Indirect taxes, Zoological Survey of India, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Bureau of Indian Standards on the petition.

The petitioners said they are registered societies comprising exporters, manufacturers, traders, and artisans involved in the trade of Pashmina shawls.

They said they are aggrieved because of the customs proceedings and criminal prosecutions initiated against innocent stakeholders in the Pashmina trade on the premise that their consignments for export carry articles ‘suspected to be Shahtoosh (Tibetan Antelope) guard hair’, that adversely impact the industry at large.

The manufacture of Shahtoosh shawls also involves the skin of the Schedule 1 protected animal.

The petition sought direction to the authorities to improve, augment and enhance the existing forensic testing infrastructure available at all forensic science laboratories engaged in wildlife forensics, especially those involved in analysis of suspected ‘Shahtoosh’ shawls, to incorporate modern ‘scanning electron microscopic’ technology and DNA testing procedures.

“The sole basis of these prosecutions emanates from forensic reports that are issued by the forensic science laboratories using technologically obsolete methods (Light Microscopy), that erroneously conclude various exporters’ consignments to be ‘positive for Shahtoosh guard hair’.

''Consequent to such forensic reports, the accused stakeholders are subjected to onerous customs proceedings, huge monetary losses, huge delays in release of seized shipments leading to loss of business, loss of reputation, mental harassment, and agony, as well as the initiation of multiple criminal proceedings and potential incarceration…,” it said.

The plea said criminal prosecutions are being launched against exporters and traders under the Customs Act, Wildlife (Protection) Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

It said currently there are only two empanelled forensic science laboratories -- Wildlife Institute of India at Dehradun and Zoological Survey of India at Kolkata -- both of which employ light microscopy upon being directed to examine various consignments suspected to be ‘Shahtoosh’.

The plea claimed that in today’s age the method of morphological testing through light microscopy, which is the default method utilised by Indian wildlife forensics, is recognised both domestically and globally to be outdated, technologically obsolete and highly prone to false-positive results.

“The physical characteristics of Pashmina and Shahtoosh fibres are similar in terms of physical properties and tangibility, which makes it nearly impossible to distinguish on the basis of morphological characteristics, most particularly while using the standard light microscopy method,” it said.

The plea said many exporters facing prosecution, including the petitioners, have countless experiences of conflicting results of the governments own forensic reports.

It said the petitioners have been running from pillar to post over the last few years, making several representations to various government authorities, elaborating their grievances and concerns directly affecting their fundamental rights.

“Regrettably, the respondents have adopted an unresponsive and callous approach toward the representations collectively made by the petitioner societies. In view thereof, the petitioners are left with no other option except to knock at the doors of this court to allow the prayers made in the accompanying petition and uphold the fundamental rights of the petitioners as enshrined under the Constitution,” the petition said.

