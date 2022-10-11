Left Menu

Gold bars worth Rs 1.18 cr seized from two air passengers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:44 IST
Over two kilograms of gold bars worth Rs 1.18 crore was seized from two passengers, who arrived here from Mumbai, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The air intelligence wing officials of the department on specific inputs intercepted two men upon their arrival from Mumbai on Monday.

Initial examinations of their hand baggage resulted in the retrieval of 27 gold bars weighing 2.70 kg worth Rs 1.18 crore, an official release from the principal commissioner of customs said.

The passengers were arrested and investigation was on.

