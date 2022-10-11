Left Menu

Maha ATS arrests PFI member from Jalna, 22 held in state so far

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:50 IST
The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police has arrested an alleged member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from Jalna in the state, an official said here.

It took the number of PFI members arrested by the ATS so far to 22. Shaikh Umer Shaikh Habib (30), former Jalna district chief of PFI, was arrested late Monday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the ATS official said.

He was produced before a court in Aurangabad which remanded him in police custody till Saturday.

On September 22, the ATS had registered four cases against members of Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of a nation-wide multi-agency crackdown on the organization for alleged terror-related activities.

Habib was former head of the Jalna district unit of the PFI, the official said. PTI ZA KRK KRK

