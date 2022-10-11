Zelenskiy to G7: give us enough air defences to stop main Russian threat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to give Ukraine enough air defence capabilities to stop Russia.

Speaking a day after missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv, Zelenskiy called for tough new sanctions on Moscow and again ruled out talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskiy, who joined the G7 leaders' virtual meeting, also asked the G7 to support an international mission on the Ukraine-Belarus border.

