Iran arrests person spying for Israel- Tasnim cites prosecutor

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-10-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 19:54 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

A person "spying for the Zionist regime" was arrested on Tuesday in Iran's central city of Kerman by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence services, the chief prosecutor of Kerman province told semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"The individual was planning to carry out sabotage to undermine the security of Kerman province," the prosecutor added. The nationality of the person arrested was not confirmed by the official.

