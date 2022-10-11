UK finance minister Kwarteng commits to look at gilt market turmoil
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday committed to work with regulators to understand what has happened to the market for long-dated British government bonds in recent weeks, with a particular focus on the role of pension funds.
"We will be absolutely committed to getting to the bottom of what's happened in the long - particularly long-dated gilt market where it's been over-levered over the last few weeks," he told parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- British
Advertisement