UK finance minister Kwarteng commits to look at gilt market turmoil

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Tuesday committed to work with regulators to understand what has happened to the market for long-dated British government bonds in recent weeks, with a particular focus on the role of pension funds.

"We will be absolutely committed to getting to the bottom of what's happened in the long - particularly long-dated gilt market where it's been over-levered over the last few weeks," he told parliament.

