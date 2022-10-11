Left Menu

Gurugram: NGO employee sexually assaulted, thrashed

Police here booked a man for allegedly sexually assaulting and thrashing a woman employee of an NGO.According to a complaint filed by the woman, she had got a call on Monday morning from a mobile number and the caller introduced himself as Raj Kumar.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:12 IST
According to a complaint filed by the woman, she had got a call on Monday morning from a mobile number and the caller introduced himself as Raj Kumar. ''The caller offered a donation for our NGO and called me to his office to collect the amount. When I contacted him for the location of his office, the accused asked me to reach his home in Roshanpura Colony near Sadar Bazar,'' the woman said. On reaching the address, the man bolted the door as soon as she entered his house, the woman alleged. On asking the reason for it, he started molesting her and even tore her clothes, she added. ''When I raised an alarm, the accused started beating me up and I got injured but somehow I ran from there,'' the NGO employee said in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 354-B (sexually assault) of the IPC.

''We are investigating the matter and trying to nab the accused,'' said ASI Sunita.

