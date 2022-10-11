EDITORS: IMPORTANT ADVISORY With reference to yesterday's CAL 21 slugged AS-KHARGE, PTI had erroneously reported that Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks in paras 3 and 4 were related to the current Congress president poll.

A corrected version has been released today under DEL 63 slugged KHARGE-KARNATAKA to make it clear that Kharge's remarks were about him being asked by Sonia Gandhi to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005. The error is regretted.

