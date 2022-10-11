Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:14 IST
EDITORS: IMPORTANT ADVISORY
EDITORS: IMPORTANT ADVISORY With reference to yesterday's CAL 21 slugged AS-KHARGE, PTI had erroneously reported that Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks in paras 3 and 4 were related to the current Congress president poll.

A corrected version has been released today under DEL 63 slugged KHARGE-KARNATAKA to make it clear that Kharge's remarks were about him being asked by Sonia Gandhi to become the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief in 2005. The error is regretted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

