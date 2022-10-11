Union environment minister discusses anti-pollution measures with Delhi, Punjab, NCR states

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday held discussions with environment ministers of Delhi, Punjab and NCR states on curbing stubble burning and vehicular, industrial and dust pollution, ahead of winters when the national capital and its surrounding areas see a steep fall in air quality.

Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan are the states that have areas falling in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The measures undertaken by the states to manage air pollution in the NCR was reviewed in the meeting and the importance of coordinated action by all stakeholders was underscored, officials said.

The states also highlighted the action taken with regard to stubble or crop residue burning and issues related to the practice, a prime concern for agencies involved in checking pollution.

Controlling municipal solid waste and open biomass burning in the NCR and steps to be taken against violators were also part of the discussions, they said.

The officials said an update was provided by the state governments on availability and allocation of crop residue management (CRM) machinery.

The Union minister was informed by the state government's that they have involved local bodies and are providing the machinery to farmers to promote in-situ methods of handling crop residue.

Expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards stubble management was discussed in the meeting. The states also informed about the progress in CRM and activities undertaken to promote alternative usage of paddy straw as an economic resource.

On an update by the states that progress is being made on ensuring shifting of industry to PNG or cleaner fuels, Union Minister Yadav asserted that progress in this regard has to be a priority.

The states informed that dust control and management actions are being undertaken and machines have been deployed for sweeping roads and sprinkling water, the officials said.

On construction, it is mandated in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh that projects on plots measuring more than 500 square metres register on a web portal and follow dust control norms. Deployment of anti-smog guns, according to the total construction area, as a requirement to counter dust pollution was also discussed, they said.

The issue of vehicular pollution was also deliberated upon in the meeting and the states informed that strict action is being taken to ensure that all vehicles have the pollution under check certificates.

In the meeting, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) made a detailed presentation on different aspects and challenges with regard to controlling air pollution in the NCR and enlisted the steps taken, directions and advisories issued for the management of air pollution during this season.

They also reiterated the comprehensive policy formulated and directed for targeted short, medium and long-term action in various sectors by different agencies concerned.

The CAQM informed that several meetings have been undertaken with agencies and state governments to ensure awareness about management of air pollution and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

It also shared that the GRAP had been revised as per the air quality index values in order to make it more understandable and works on forecasts that will help to plan and execute action better.

The officials informed that uninterrupted use of diesel generators shall be permitted only for emergency services under the GRAP.

The Union minister had earlier met officials from Discoms to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region to discourage the usage of diesel generator sets.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who holds the environment portfolio, Rajasthan Environment Minister Hemaram Choudhary, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Uttar Pradesh Environment Minister Arun Kumar and Punjab Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet. Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey was also part the discussions.

