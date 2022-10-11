Ukraine has received IRIS-T air defence system from Germany - Spiegel
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:20 IST
Ukraine has received a delivery of the German IRIS-T air defence system, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday.
The German Defence Ministry could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.
Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)
