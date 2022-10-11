Left Menu

Delhi: Two brothers arrested for killing man over using public toilet

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man following an argument over using a public toilet in northwest Delhis Ashok Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station and accused Mohit 19 and Sahil 22 have been arrested, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:21 IST
Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man following an argument over using a public toilet in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday afternoon, a senior police officer said. The deceased was identified as Raja Babu, a resident of Satsang Colony in Ashok Vihar, police said. Preliminary investigation suggested that Babu had an argument with the accused living in the same locality over use of a public toilet, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. ''Babu was previously involved in criminal cases. He had threatened the two brothers with a surgical blade, after which they thrashed him and caused injuries to head and chest. Babu succumbed to injuries during treatment,'' Rangnani said. A case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station and accused Mohit (19) and Sahil (22) have been arrested, police said.

