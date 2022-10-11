Bhagirathi plant pipeline to be replaced, to help provide clean water to east Delhi residents

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the 40-year-old water pipeline of the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant will be replaced, a move which will help provide clean Ganga water to residents of east Delhi.

It will also help in ensuring round-the-clock water supply to the region.

''The Delhi government has decided to replace the 40-year-old water pipeline of Bhagirathi Plant. With the replacement of this 20-km-long pipeline, as many as 130 MGD of clean Ganga water will be supplied to lakhs of people in east Delhi. It will prove to be a milestone towards providing 24x7 water to the people of Delhi,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The decision was taken in a board meeting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 271 crore, Sisodia said in a statement later in the day.

In the meeting, the government also decided to extend the deadline for installation of the rainwater harvesting system till March 31, 2023 and suspend penalty on rainwater harvesting system for the next six months, the statement said.

In Delhi, it is mandatory to have rainwater harvesting system in buildings having an area of 100 sqm or more. The extension in dates for its installation will provide a relief to citizens, Sisodia said in the statement.

The statement said the replaced Bhagirath plant pipeline will be larger than the existing one and it will be able to carry 15-20 per cent more water.

At the time of construction of the Bhagirathi WTP about 35-40 years ago, three PSC pipelines were laid to supply water to the people of the Trans Yamuna region, the statement said.

It added that for the installation of the rainwater harvesting system in Delhi, there is a 10 per cent rebate on water bills, along with slab-wise financial assistance up to Rs 50,000.

''With effect from 1st July 2017, as many as 2,430 consumers have availed 10 per cent discount on account of the provision of a rainwater harvesting system,'' the statement said.

The Delhi government has been taking various decisions to improve the water supply across the city and also to clean River Yamuna.

Earlier this month, Sisodia had approved the construction of a new filter house at the Nangloi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at a cost of Rs 59.7 crore to ensure round-the-clock water supply to the national capital.

With the new filter house having advanced technology, the Nangloi WTP will be able to treat 10-15 per cent more water during the peak summer season and meet the increased demand.

Kejriwal on Monday said 85 million gallons of sewage from Keshopur and Najafgarh will be cleaned before it flows into the Najafgarh drain.

This, according to Kejriwal, is expected to reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna by 30 per cent.

