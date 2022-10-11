Left Menu

NATO, allies set to focus on air defence support for Ukraine - U.S.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:25 IST
NATO members and allies meeting in Brussels on Wednesday are likely to focus on providing additional air defence systems to Ukraine, the U.S. ambassador to NATO said.

Julianne Smith told an online briefing that more than 50 nations of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group would meet on the eve of a NATO ministerial on Oct 12-13 to determine what more could be done to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Smith said discussions were likely to focus on air defence support.

