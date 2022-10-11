Left Menu

Delhi police examining alleged hate speeches of BJP MP, MLA at Sunday event: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:26 IST
Delhi police examining alleged hate speeches of BJP MP, MLA at Sunday event: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is examining the speeches made by BJP MP Parvesh Verma, party's Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar and others at an event here earlier this week, officials said on Tuesday.

The speeches are being transcribed for analysis, they said, adding that a complaint has been received against Verma but no FIR has been registered against him.

The Congress and other opposition parties have demanded action against the BJP lawmakers for the alleged hate speeches and several videos of the event have appeared online.

An FIR was registered on Monday against the VHP and other organisers for allegedly not taking permission for the Sunday event. VHP had rubbished the claim as ''laughable'' and said that police personnel were deployed during the meeting in Dilshad Garden.

On Tuesday, police officials said that all alleged hate speeches delivered during the event are being closely monitored.

''The investigation is underway. All the speeches given by those present including that of Parvesh Verma and Nand Kishore Gujjar are being examined. Their speeches are being transcribed for analysis,'' said a senior police officer.

An FIR has been registered against the organisers for not taking permission for the event under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The event was organised by several Hindu right-wing outfits, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

''Let alone permission, we fixed the venue at Ramleela Ground in Dilshad Garden after suggestion and recommendation by senior police officers. We earlier had planned to hold the gathering near Manish's house but on the request of the police changed it to Ramlila Maidan,'' VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal had claimed.

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma had called for a ''total boycott'' of a community at the event held to protest the killing of a Hindu youth in northeast Delhi.

Manish (19) was stabbed to death in Sundar Nagri earlier this month.

Police have arrested all the accused in the case - Aalam, Bilal and Faizan - and have said they killed the youth in an old rivalry.

In a purported video of the event, Verma could be heard saying, ''Wherever you find them, there is only one way to straighten them out -- total boycott. Do you agree with me?'' PTI AMP BUN NIT RT RT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022