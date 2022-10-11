We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes - G7 leaders' statement

The G7 committed on Tuesday to provide help to Ukraine for as long as it needs in a joint statement issued after a leaders' call.

"We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the joint statement said.

"We reassured President Zelenskiy that we are undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

