G7 leaders: ready to look at more security commitments for Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:31 IST
G7 leaders: ready to look at more security commitments for Ukraine
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are prepared to make arrangements on security committments to help Ukraine defend itself in the conflict with Russia, a joint statement from the group said on Tuesday.

"With a view to a viable post-war peace settlement, we remain ready to reach arrangements together with interested countries and institutions and Ukraine on sustained security and other commitments to help Ukraine defend itself, secure its free and democratic future, and deter future Russian aggression," the joint statement, provided by the British government, said.

