ABB India on Tuesday said Varanasi's water supply body Jal Kal Department has collaborated to use its smart technology facilitating smooth and efficient water supply to the city.

The city's pumping station and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been installed with ABB softstarters for better water management operations, it said. With this technology, the ABB enables uninterrupted water supply to 60 per cent of Varanasi city, it claimed.

It also enables effective pumping of treated water at the government's STPs, supporting 'Namami Gange' programme for rejuvenation of river Ganga. *** Tata Motors receives over 10,000 bookings for Tiago.ev * Tata Motors claimed on Tuesday receiving over 10,000 bookings for the electric version of its Tiago, Tiago.ev. The Mumbai-based car makers had commenced booking for its new offering from Monday.

Deliveries of the Tiago.ev are scheduled to commence from January 2023 onwards, as per the company. *** EKA Mobility appoints Lakshminarayan as Independent Director on board * Electric commercial vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lakshminarayan as an Independent Director on its board.

His appointment came into effect on October 1.

