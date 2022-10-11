Man detained during demolition drive in Delhi, released later

The police detained a man on Tuesday during a demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority here, officials said. Adequate security personnel were deployed for the drive near southeast Delhi's Tauba Colony under the Jamia Nagar police station limits, they said. The drive started at 11 am and around 70 unauthorised jhuggis were removed, a senior police officer said. A man named Mahmood Ahmad, a resident of Joga Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar, was detained during the drive. He was later released, police added.

