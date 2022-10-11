Left Menu

Man detained during demolition drive in Delhi, released later

The police detained a man on Tuesday during a demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority here, officials said. Adequate security personnel were deployed for the drive near southeast Delhis Tauba Colony under the Jamia Nagar police station limits, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:38 IST
Man detained during demolition drive in Delhi, released later
  • Country:
  • India

The police detained a man on Tuesday during a demolition drive carried out by the Delhi Development Authority here, officials said. Adequate security personnel were deployed for the drive near southeast Delhi's Tauba Colony under the Jamia Nagar police station limits, they said. The drive started at 11 am and around 70 unauthorised jhuggis were removed, a senior police officer said. A man named Mahmood Ahmad, a resident of Joga Bai Extension in Jamia Nagar, was detained during the drive. He was later released, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022