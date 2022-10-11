Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:40 IST
Dr. Fatema Abbasi gets award for feat
Telangana Audiologists and Speech Language Pathologist Association (TASLPA) has conferred Dr Fatema Abbasi with an award for achievements in the field of speech therapy.

A press release from TASLPA said Dr. Fatema Abbasi was adjudged as the best speech language pathologist for year 2022 at the State-level. She was honoured here by Dr. Ganji Srinivas, advisor of TASLPA, on October 9 on the eve of World Audiologists Day.

Dr. Nagender Kankipati, president, and Dr. Imad Khan Ruman, general secretary of TASLPA, congratulated her and wished she brings more laurels to the State and the country.

