Left Menu

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires over separatist Hurriyat leader's death

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:52 IST
Pakistan summons Indian Charge d’ Affaires over separatist Hurriyat leader's death
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d’ Affaires and lodged its strong protest over the alleged custodial death of separatist Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of late pro-Pakistan Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Shah, popularly known as 'Altaf Fantoosh', died of cancer at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Tuesday, a few days after he was taken to the hospital on the orders of the Delhi High Court. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

The separatist leader was arrested in 2017 with six others in a terror funding case and was lodged at the Tihar jail.

In a statement, the Foreign Office alleged that the government of India ''not only failed to provide satisfactory medical care to Shah who was suffering from renal cancer but also created inordinate delays in his hospitalisation and essential diagnostic tests''.

''It is evident that Altaf Ahmed Shah was victimised and punished because he was the son-in-law of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and a true representative of the Kashmiri people,” it claimed.

It demanded that the Indian government immediately investigate his death and hold to account all those responsible for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
3
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022