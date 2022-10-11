SYL canal row: After SC nudge, Haryana CM Khattar to meet Punjab counterpart Mann on Oct 14

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will meet to discuss the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue on October 14.

Mann said his government would forcefully put forward the state's point of view in the meeting.

The discussion between the two chief ministers has been scheduled after the Supreme Court recently nudged them to meet and try to find an amicable solution.

''We will definitely try to find a way to resolve the issue,'' Khattar told reporters here on Tuesday.

Last month, he had said water from the SYL was crucial for Haryana.

''On one hand, we are not getting this water, while on the other, Delhi is demanding more water from us. Fixing a deadline to resolve this issue at the earliest has become very essential,'' he had said.

Mann on Tuesday said his government would strongly plead the case of the state in the meeting. He said Punjab's interests would be fully safeguarded in the meeting.

''We will go into the meeting with full homework...We will keep Punjab's side on SYL. Whatever is decided in that meeting we will let you all know,'' Mann told reporters here.

He further said that unlike his predecessors ''who usually evaded such important meetings'', he would go fully prepared. Replying to a question, Mann said it was too early to derive any conclusion on the outcome of this meeting slated to be held later this week.

In Punjab, opposition parties had recently asked Mann to stand up for the state's cause over the issue.

Water sharing from the SYL canal has been a bone of contention between the two states for several decades.

Punjab has been demanding a reassessment of the Ravi-Beas river waters' volume, while Haryana seeks completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre-feet of the river waters.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Chief Minister Mann ''against reducing Punjab's river waters to a negotiable issue between Punjab and Haryana''.

In a statement here, the SAD chief said it was shocking that the Punjab chief minister had not made the state government's stand clear before holding a meeting with his Haryana counterpart on this issue.

Badal said Punjab had an exclusive right over its river waters and Haryana being a non-riparian state had no locus standi in the matter. ''There is nothing to discuss here with Haryana,'' Badal added.

The riparian principle states that the owner of land adjacent to a waterbody has the right to use the water.

The Centre had on September 6 informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab government was ''not cooperating'' in resolving the dispute.

The then Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, had told the bench that the apex court had in 2017 called for an amicable settlement and that it was trying to bring the two states on the same page through its Water Resources Ministry.

''Unfortunately, Punjab has not been cooperating,'' the top law officer had said.

However, the counsel for Punjab had last month told a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul that the state government was very keen to resolve the issue amicably.

