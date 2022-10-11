Left Menu

Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:16 IST
Ukraine says 32 prisoners of war released by Russia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Thirty-two Ukrainian prisoners returned home in an exchange of prisoners of war with Russia on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official said.

"Among the freed are officers, sergeants and soldiers of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces. All of them were in places where fierce fighting was going on. Many of these people were considered missing," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Yermak said Ukraine had also received the body of Israeli citizen Dmytro Fialka, who Yermak said had volunteered to fight for Ukraine.

