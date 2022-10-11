Left Menu

BSF to organise cycle rally from Jammu to Bhuj as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:31 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) will organise a cycle rally from Jammu to Bhuj in Gujarat -- covering a distance of 2,112 km in 32 days -- as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, an official said.

The rally comprising 19 cyclists will be flagged off by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Mukkesh Singh from the Border Outpost Suchetgarh on the outskirts of Jammu on October 13, the official said.

He said the rally will conclude on November 13 after covering a distance of 2,112 km.

''This rally has been planned to spread the message of national integration, patriotism and fraternity among people along the India-Pakistan border areas. Another motive of this cycle rally is to attract the youth to join BSF and other security forces,” a BSF spokesman said.

