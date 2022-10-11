Left Menu

Ukraine receives first of four German IRIS-T air defence systems -source

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:39 IST
Ukraine on Tuesday received the first of four IRIS-T air defence systems Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

The delivery had taken place earlier than planned, the source added. The government did immediately respond to a request for official comment. Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

