Police bulldozes illegal properties of liquor smuggler in Haryana's Sonipat

The Haryana Police on Tuesday demolished two buildings constructed illegally on government land in Sonipat district by an alleged liquor smuggler.The state police is taking stern action against miscreants and drug traffickers and in the last few days, several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such criminal elements have been demolished, said an official statement.In this series, police on Tuesday demolished two illegal buildings built on government land in Sonipat district by accused Bhupinder who is involved in more than one-and-a-half dozen cases of liquor smuggling, it said.These premises were built from the money earned from the smuggling of liquor.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:49 IST
The Haryana Police on Tuesday demolished two buildings constructed illegally on government land in Sonipat district by an alleged liquor smuggler.

The state police is taking stern action against miscreants and drug traffickers and in the last few days, several properties acquired through ill-gotten means by such criminal elements have been demolished, said an official statement.

''In this series, police on Tuesday demolished two illegal buildings built on government land in Sonipat district by accused Bhupinder who is involved in more than one-and-a-half dozen cases of liquor smuggling,'' it said.

''These premises were built from the money earned from the smuggling of liquor. Taking cognizance of the complaints received against the accused, a bulldozer was rolled on these buildings jointly by the municipal committee and police,'' it added.

Cases are registered against Bhupinder, a resident of Sisana in Kharkhoda in Sonipat, under the Excise Act at various police stations. The accused has also served jail term, it said.

A list of criminals who have acquired property in an illegal manner is being prepared by police and strict action will be initiated against them in the days to come.

