Eight Bangladeshi nationals get four years in jail for living in India illegally

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 21:56 IST
A court here on Tuesday sentenced eight Bangladeshi nationals to four years' imprisonment for living in India illegally.

Additional Sessions Judge A A Joglekar held them guilty under the Passport Rules of Foreign Citizen Ordinance and Foreign Citizens Act besides relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code including forgery. Those convicted were Karim Shaikh, Apan Shaikh, Sohel Shaikh, Masum Shaikh, Sujan Shaikh, Shariful Shaikh, Tuhel Rehman Shaikh and Ridoi Rajo Shaikh. As per the prosecution, the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra Police received a tip-off in March 2018 about some Bangladeshi citizens staying in suburban Kandivali without valid visa.

Probe revealed that they had been brought to the country by one of the co-accused using fake documents.

