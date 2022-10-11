Israel, Lebanon maritime border deal a breakthrough, U.S. official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:04 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday over what the United States sees as a historic breakthrough over the two countries' maritime border, a senior U.S. administration official said.
Biden congratulated Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Lebanon Prime Minister Michel Aoud over the deal, which the official said would provide Lebanon with fresh potential for foreign direct investment, particularly in the energy sector.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
