Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine, grain deal - Russian statement

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, two days before President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The TASS news agency reported the pair discussed the situation in Ukraine and the state of a landmark deal, brokered in July by the United Nations and Turkey, to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern ports.

