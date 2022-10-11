Left Menu

Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine, grain deal - Russian statement

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:27 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, two days before President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

The TASS news agency reported the pair discussed the situation in Ukraine and the state of a landmark deal, brokered in July by the United Nations and Turkey, to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern ports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

