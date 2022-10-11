Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Ukraine, grain deal - Russian statement
Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:27 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, two days before President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.
The TASS news agency reported the pair discussed the situation in Ukraine and the state of a landmark deal, brokered in July by the United Nations and Turkey, to unblock Ukraine's agricultural exports from its southern ports.
