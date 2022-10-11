Police return Rs 2.9 crore to victims of cheating
As many as 12 victims in a cheating case were returned a total of Rs 2.9 crore at the hands of Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar here following a court order, an official said.
LT Marg Police in the city had seized Rs 2.9 crore in cash from a BMW car in Dombivli in Thane district in August while arresting Shrikumar Shankaran Pillai, owner of S Kumar Jewelers.
He was accused of duping 12 gold and diamond traders to the tune of Rs 4.22 crore.
The cash was returned to the victims as per a court order, the police official said. PTI ZA KRK KRK
