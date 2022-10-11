Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar named Cong coordinator of NE states for sub-yatras
The Congress has appointed Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar as coordinator of northeast states for organising sub-yatras there parallel to the main Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who heads the Bharat Jodo Yatra organising panel, appointed Zaman, who is currently vice president of Assam PCC.
The Congress is organising sub-yatras in states where the main Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is not passing through. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had last month announced that Assam would start its Bharat Jodo sub-yatra on November 1 from Dhubri to Sadiya town.
