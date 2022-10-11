Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar named Cong coordinator of NE states for sub-yatras

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:00 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar named Cong coordinator of NE states for sub-yatras
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has appointed Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar as coordinator of northeast states for organising sub-yatras there parallel to the main Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who heads the Bharat Jodo Yatra organising panel, appointed Zaman, who is currently vice president of Assam PCC.

The Congress is organising sub-yatras in states where the main Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is not passing through. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had last month announced that Assam would start its Bharat Jodo sub-yatra on November 1 from Dhubri to Sadiya town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

Farmers condemn New Zealand's proposed tax on animal burps

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022