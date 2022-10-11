Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 11: * SC held that the four-month statutory provision for granting sanction to prosecute government officials in criminal cases, including graft matters, is “mandatory”, saying delay in prosecuting the corrupt “breeds a culture of impunity” and leads to “systemic resignation” to the existence of corruption in public life. * SC said that issuing summons is not an ''empty formality'' and a magistrate is required to apply his mind as to whether sufficient ground exists for proceeding against an accused or not. * SC asked all states and union territories to respond within three weeks to issues presented before the court in a note by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan about the number of homeless people, shelter homes and the plans they have for them for the upcoming winter season. * SC said the existence of a legally enforceable debt at the time when a cheque is presented for encashment and returns unpaid is a must for constituting a criminal offence of dishonour of cheque under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act. * SC said a three-judge bench will hear on November 1 the plea by Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment. * Observing that an accused going to court is ''fundamental to the criminal system'', SC refused to entertain a plea which said production of undertrial prisoners before court on every date should not be ordered as a ''matter of routine'', while raising the issue of safety. * In a change of stance, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the SC that it was ready to hand over to CBI the investigation into alleged lynching of three persons, including two seers, in Palghar district in April 2020. * SC refuses to interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. * SC admitted the pleas seeking 'Talaq-e-Hasan' and all other forms of ''unilateral extrajudicial divorce'' to be declared unconstitutional * SC upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict setting aside the reappointment of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, saying the West Bengal government had chosen an incorrect path under the law to ''usurp'' the power of the chancellor, who is the governor of the state.

* SC sought response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea filed by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain challenging the Delhi High Court verdict dismissing his petition against a lower court order to transfer the money laundering case to another court.

