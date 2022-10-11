Left Menu

Human sacrifice in Kerala, a disgrace: DYFI

DYFI, the youth organisation of the ruling CPIM, on Tuesday held a protest-march towards the house at nearby Elanthoor where two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic.DYFI said such an incident was a disgrace to the State of Kerala which is a model in the country on various social, cultural and literacy factors.Police said they stopped the march ahead of the house as the investigation of the crime scene, including exhuming the body parts, was on.

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:07 IST
Human sacrifice in Kerala, a disgrace: DYFI
  • Country:
  • India

DYFI, the youth organisation of the ruling CPI(M), on Tuesday held a protest-march towards the house at nearby Elanthoor where two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic.

DYFI said such an incident was a disgrace to the State of Kerala which is a model in the country on various social, cultural and literacy factors.

Police said they stopped the march ahead of the house as the investigation of the crime scene, including exhuming the body parts, was on. The youth organisation later held a protest-meeting and said it was a shame that people still hold superstitious beliefs.

''The news of a human sacrifice coming from a State like Kerala is shocking and worrisome. Such an incident is a disgrace to the State which is a model for the rest of the country in various social, cultural and literacy factors,'' said DYFI district president Sajith P Anand.

Two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and three people, including a couple, were arrested in this connection, police said here on Tuesday.

The two women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, they said.

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta later in the day.

