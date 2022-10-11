UP Assembly Speaker calls on J-K LG
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Tuesday and discussed a range of issues related to development and welfare of the people.
Mahana met Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.
He said Mahana discussed with the Lt Governor a range of issues related to development and welfare of the people. The speaker also shared his views on the present development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Lt Governor observed that the people-centric policies of the government have opened up new avenues for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, which is emerging as a model of socio-economic development for the country, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Looks like by the time Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir, India will see a Cong Mukt Bharat: BJP leader
Will block Srinagar-Jammu highway if fruit-trucks are not allowed smooth passage: Mehbooba
Kashmiri intellectual raises at UNHRC Islamabad's repeated attempts to amend PoK's status
FEATURE-'Living in the stone age': Offline for 18 months in Indian Kashmir
Violence in Jammu significantly low: GOC White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh