UP Assembly Speaker calls on J-K LG

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Tuesday and discussed a range of issues related to development and welfare of the people.

Mahana met Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.

He said Mahana discussed with the Lt Governor a range of issues related to development and welfare of the people. The speaker also shared his views on the present development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the people-centric policies of the government have opened up new avenues for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, which is emerging as a model of socio-economic development for the country, the spokesman said.

