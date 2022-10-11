J-K LG reviews winter preparedness of different departments

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed officials to make the winter response system more resilient to harsh conditions and keep men and machines running well throughout the season.

Sinha was speaking while chairing a high-level meeting here to review the winter preparedness of various departments across the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor directed the officers to ensure that coordinated action plans are in place for uninterrupted power and water supply, availability of public utilities, ration, medicines and other necessities.

He said every department and key stakeholders should be far better prepared for the coming winter.

''To keep men and machines running well throughout the winter season, we need to make the response system more resilient to harsh conditions. Advance arrangements should be made for higher reaches and those areas where access is limited during the winters,'' Sinah said.

Connectivity, hospitals, power and water supply and educational institutions should be the priority of the administration. Dedicated power supply must be ensured for the hospitals, he said.

While reviewing the plan prepared for three important stretches -- Patnitop, Jakhani-Banihal and Banihal-Qazigund of NH-44, it was informed that the Panthyal tunnel and T5 will be ready by December 15 this year, an official statement said.

Sinha also sought details from the departments and agencies on availability of snow clearance machines and snow cutters.

The Lt Governor sought the report from the departments concerned to ensure smooth flow of movement on national and state highways, inter district and PMGSY roads as well as the airport road.

He passed strict directions to the officials for timely clearance of snow from roads, lanes and by-lanes under the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). Disciplinary action will be taken for lack of accountability and services during winters, Sinha said.

The chair was informed that SMC has 43 snow plough tractors while deployment plan of 3,500 sanitation workers and labourers is ready, the statement said.

The Lt Governor asked the airport authority and the departments concerned to share responsibility for snow clearance. The meeting decided to hand over a structure to the airport authority for lodging of passengers in case of delayed flights.

The meeting was informed that a robust mechanism has been laid down where a citizen can raise the issue related to snow clearance through 'Meri Sadak app' and speedy action will be taken to address the same.

Sinha asked the departments to explore modalities for timely snow clearance from village roads and ensure uninterrupted power supply and connectivity to tourist places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Divisional commissioners and executing agencies were advised to make a detailed plan to keep the Sinthan top open for vehicular movement during winters.

Sinha directed the officers to ensure buffer stock of transformers and timely and speedy repairing and changing of the damaged transformers. Only minimum scheduled power curtailment should be done in metered areas, he added.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited was directed to ensure 100 per cent coverage of electric meters in Srinagar.

Explicit direction was passed for making heating arrangements in hospitals, educational institutions and the Civil Secretariat. The officials concerned were also directed to submit traffic plans in advance to ensure that there is no constraint to essential supplies, the statement said.

The meeting was informed that special efforts are being made for timely treatment and medical care of pregnant women from snow-bound and higher reaches areas, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)