Man arrested for murdering business partner in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:08 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly killing his business partner by smashing his head with a stone while he was asleep, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Madanlal suspected Dhan Singh (35) of Prathvipura village of being in a relationship with a member of his family, and killed him as he was unhappy with it, they said.

Singh’s blood-stained body was found along NH-52 near the Sarawada bus stand on Monday morning, SHO Modak police station Rajendra Prashad said.

Based on a report by his father, the police lodged a case of murder and began its investigation. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Monday, he added.

Cracking the case within hours, the police arrested Madanlal, who admitted to have murdered Dhan Singh around 3-4 am on Monday, the SHO said.

The accused was produced before a local court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody for three days, he added.

