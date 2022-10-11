Maha power discom technician held for accepting Rs 7,500 bribe

A senior technician of Maharashtra discom has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,500 from a consumer to replace a power meter in Nagpur district, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Vishal Pawde, was posted as the senior technician of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) at Wanadongri. According to an ACB official, the complainant, a resident of Hingna town, was fed up with inflated power bills. He enquired with Pawde who suggested he replace the meter at his residence with a new one and demanded Rs 7,500. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

