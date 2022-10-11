Couple extort money from woman after making her confess to `murder' on stamp paper

A couple has been arrested here for allegedly extorting Rs 15 lakh from a woman after making her write on a stamp paper that she had committed a murder, police said on Tuesday.

Amit Tiwari (35) and his wife Renuka (28), residents of Sitabuldi area of the city, were booked for extortion and fraud after a 35-year-old woman approached Jaripatka police station with a complaint.

Amit is a history-sheeter, said an official.

According to police, the woman had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from a relative which she lost in online gambling.

After her relative began to badger for repayment, she approached Renuka for help.

On the pretext of arranging a loan from a money lender, the accused allegedly made the woman write on a stamp paper ''I have committed a murder'', and then extorted a total of Rs 15 lakh by blackmailing her in the last one year, the police official said.

Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK KRK

