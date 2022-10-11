Left Menu

Dacoits loot cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore from truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Armed dacoits looted cigarettes worth Rs 1.36 crore from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early Tuesday morning, police said.The driver of the truck was beaten up mercilessly by the six unidentified dacoits, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station. The truck was heading towards Jaipur from Rabale in Navi Mumbai.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:21 IST
Dacoits loot cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore from truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
  • Country:
  • India

Armed dacoits looted cigarettes worth Rs 1.36 crore from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver of the truck was beaten up mercilessly by the six unidentified dacoits, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station. The truck was heading towards Jaipur from Rabale in Navi Mumbai. The dacoits travelling in a car waylaid the truck near Sakwar village, beat up the driver and drove off with it after blindfolding him.

After emptying the consignment, they abandoned the truck and released the driver near Charoti toll booth. Further probe was on, he police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022