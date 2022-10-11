Dacoits loot cigarettes worth Rs 1.3 crore from truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Armed dacoits looted cigarettes worth Rs 1.36 crore from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early Tuesday morning, police said.The driver of the truck was beaten up mercilessly by the six unidentified dacoits, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station. The truck was heading towards Jaipur from Rabale in Navi Mumbai.
Armed dacoits looted cigarettes worth Rs 1.36 crore from a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early Tuesday morning, police said.
The driver of the truck was beaten up mercilessly by the six unidentified dacoits, said senior inspector Prafulla Wagh of Mandvi police station. The truck was heading towards Jaipur from Rabale in Navi Mumbai. The dacoits travelling in a car waylaid the truck near Sakwar village, beat up the driver and drove off with it after blindfolding him.
After emptying the consignment, they abandoned the truck and released the driver near Charoti toll booth. Further probe was on, he police official said.
