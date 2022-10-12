If Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 00:19 IST
Taiwanese Minister for Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua said on Tuesday that if Taiwan remains safe, global supply chains would too.
Wang made the comments at an event hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, amid stepped-up Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, which produces the vast majority of the world's most advanced computer chips.
