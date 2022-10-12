Left Menu

If Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 00:19 IST
If Taiwan is safe, supply chains will be safe, says Taiwan minister
  • Country:
  • United States

Taiwanese Minister for Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua said on Tuesday that if Taiwan remains safe, global supply chains would too.

Wang made the comments at an event hosted by Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, amid stepped-up Chinese military pressure on Taiwan, which produces the vast majority of the world's most advanced computer chips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022