Lebanese MP charged over Beirut port blast says he is preparing lawsuit against head of Supreme Judicial Council -tweet

Lebanese lawmaker Ali Hassan Khalil, charged in December 2020 over the Beirut port blast, said on Tuesday that he was preparing to sue the head of the country's Supreme Judicial Council.

Khalil has denied any wrongdoing in the August 2020 blast at Beirut port which killed more than 220 people. Repeated political interference has hampered a Lebanese investigation into the blast.

