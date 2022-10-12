Left Menu

Russian comments on talks with West not a 'constructive, legitimate' offer -U.S. State Dept

Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a "constructive, legitimate offer" to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 00:46 IST
Russian comments on talks with West not a 'constructive, legitimate' offer -U.S. State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a "constructive, legitimate offer" to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Lavrov said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow was open to talks but had yet to receive any serious proposal to negotiate.

Price said during a regular press briefing that if Russia was serious about talks, a first step would be to stop its "brutal assault" on Ukraine. "We do not see this as a constructive, legitimate offer to engage in the dialogue and diplomacy that is absolutely necessary to see an end to this brutal war of aggression," Price said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022