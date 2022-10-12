Russian comments on talks with West not a 'constructive, legitimate' offer -U.S. State Dept
Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a "constructive, legitimate offer" to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.
Price said during a regular press briefing that if Russia was serious about talks, a first step would be to stop its "brutal assault" on Ukraine. "We do not see this as a constructive, legitimate offer to engage in the dialogue and diplomacy that is absolutely necessary to see an end to this brutal war of aggression," Price said.
