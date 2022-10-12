Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says he'll remain 'vigilant' until maritime deal with Israel announced
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 00:51 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
The head of Lebanon's armed Hezbollah movement said on Tuesday it would remain "vigilant" until Lebanon announced its formal stance on a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, which the Iran-backed armed party sees as its sworn enemy.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the party would consider it a done deal only when the two sides signed the agreement in a southern border post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- Lebanon
- Hassan Nasrallah
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in flashpoint West Bank town
Palestinians: At least 4 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinian gunmen in flashpoint West Bank town
Palestinians: At least 3 killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Israel-Palestine: ‘Meaningful initiatives’ needed soon, to reverse current course