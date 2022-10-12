Left Menu

Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says he'll remain 'vigilant' until maritime deal with Israel announced

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 00:51 IST
The head of Lebanon's armed Hezbollah movement said on Tuesday it would remain "vigilant" until Lebanon announced its formal stance on a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, which the Iran-backed armed party sees as its sworn enemy.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the party would consider it a done deal only when the two sides signed the agreement in a southern border post.

