Yellen calls for allies to quickly disburse committed funds to Ukraine

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said it was critical that international partners join the United States in supporting Ukraine, and called on partners and allies to swiftly disburse their existing commitments and to step up and do more.

"Two weeks ago, Congress passed $4.5 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine, which I'm pleased to announce the United States intends to disburse to the Ukrainian government in the coming weeks," Yellen said at the start of a meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and a delegation of senior Ukrainian officials. "We're committed to getting these funds to you as soon as possible."

