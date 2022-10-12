Left Menu

Mexico's largest state approves same-sex marriage

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-10-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 01:48 IST
Mexico's largest state approves same-sex marriage

Mexico's largest state approved same-sex marriage on Tuesday, leaving only three of the country's 32 states without such laws.

The State of Mexico, which almost surrounds Mexico City, has the largest population of any state in the country. Its legislature voted to recognise same-sex marriages and same-sex common-law marriages, becoming the 29th state to do so.

That leaves only the northern border state of Tamaulipas, the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and the southern state of Guerrero without such laws.

Tabasco is the home state of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he has shown little appetite to push such legislation.

“Today, by becoming the 29th state to approve equal marriage, we will be reducing inequality, and letting the country know that in the State of Mexico we do not leave anybody behind,” said state legislator Paola Jimenez.

Mexico, Brazil and Argentina top Latin America in the number of same-sex marriages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022