Haiti's situation is dire and cannot persist, State Department says

"We note that situation has grown even more dire, even more dangerous with the actions of criminal actors that impede urgent measures to address the threat posed by cholera to the Haitian population," spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing. He added the State Department continues to review, in coordination with other international partners, Haiti's Oct. 7 request for security assistance to confront gangs.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 02:45 IST
The situation in Haiti has grown dire, with criminal groups blocking efforts to control a cholera outbreak, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the status quo "cannot persist."

An outbreak of cholera in Haiti this month has killed at least 16 people, according to the United Nations, while a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal has led to shortages of gasoline and diesel as well as bottled water. "We note that situation has grown even more dire, even more dangerous with the actions of criminal actors that impede urgent measures to address the threat posed by cholera to the Haitian population," spokesman Ned Price said in a press briefing.

He added the State Department continues to review, in coordination with other international partners, Haiti's Oct. 7 request for security assistance to confront gangs. He declined to address whether U.S. troops would be involved in such an effort.

"This is a status quo that cannot persist and we will continue to work and to speak with international partners on ways that we can facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian assistance to the Haitian people," Price said.

