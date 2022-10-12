Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court backs Republican in Pennsylvania ballots case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with an unsuccessful Republican candidate for a judgeship in Pennsylvania and threw out a lower court's ruling that had allowed the counting of mail-in ballots in the race that he had sought to exclude because voters neglected to write the date on them. The justices vacated the ruling by the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as requested by David Ritter, who lost his 2021 bid for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas to a Democratic rival by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without date notations were counted.

Kevin Spacey's lawyer challenges accuser's memory at sex abuse trial

Kevin Spacey's lawyer on Tuesday challenged the memory of Anthony Rapp, on the stand in U.S. court to testify in his civil lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor for making an unwanted sexual advance in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Spacey, now 63, has denied Rapp's accusations and sexual assault allegations by others. During cross-examination on Tuesday, Spacey's lawyer Jennifer Keller questioned Rapp about his account of the encounter, which Rapp said took place in a bedroom at Spacey's Manhattan apartment during a party.

Biden administration finalizes Obamacare 'family glitch' fix

The Biden administration on Tuesday finalized a rule it said would fix the so-called family glitch in the Affordable Care Act that priced many people out of health insurance and would help over a million Americans. The fix, first proposed by the U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service in April, addresses an element of the healthcare law that left family members of those with access to employer-provided health plans ineligible for certain subsidies.

Baltimore murder case dropped against Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast

Baltimore prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed their case against a man found guilty of the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend in a case that drew national attention after the podcast "Serial" raised doubts about his guilt. Adnan Syed, 42, served more than 20 years in prison for the slaying of Hae Min Lee. A circuit court judge vacated the murder conviction last month and released him after an investigation identified problems with the case, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to retry him.

U.S. Supreme Court mulls line between art and theft in Warhol case

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to ponder in a case centering on paintings by the late artist Andy Warhol a question as philosophical as it is legal: what is the line between art and copyright theft when artwork is inspired by other material? The justices on Wednesday will hear arguments in a copyright dispute between Warhol's estate and celebrity photographer Lynn Goldsmith over his paintings based on a 1981 photograph she took of rock star Prince.

U.S. Justice Dept. opposes Trump Supreme Court request over documents

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's bid to again empower an independent arbiter to vet classified records seized from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records. Trump filed an emergency request on Oct. 4 asking the justices to lift a federal appeals court's decision to prevent the arbiter, known as a special master, from vetting more than 100 documents marked as classified that were among the roughly 11,000 records seized by FBI agents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Aug. 8.

U.S. Senate kicks off debate on massive defense bill, targets China, Russia

The U.S. Senate formally kicked off debate on Tuesday on the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass $817 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon and including provisions to compete with China and Russia and boost Taiwan and Ukraine. The text of the latest version of the NDAA was not immediately available, but Senate aides said it would include elements of a bill to significantly enhance security assistance for Taiwan that was passed by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September.

Biden approval holds near lowest level of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found. The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, unchanged from a week earlier.

Jurors prepare to deliberate on sentencing for Parkland shooter

Prosecutors portrayed the man who killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018 as a calculating and brutal murderer, while his defense attorney pleaded for mercy before jurors begin deliberating on whether he should be sentenced to death. Nikolas Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Fort Lauderdale. The Valentine's Day school shooting was among the deadliest in U.S. history.

U.S. Supreme Court mulls Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed's DNA testing bid

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday wrestled over whether Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed was too late in bringing a civil rights lawsuit against state officials who had rejected his requests for DNA testing of crime-scene evidence that he hoped would help exonerate him in his high-profile murder case. The justices heard arguments in Reed's appeal of a lower court's ruling that his August 2019 challenge to the procedures required under Texas law allowing prisoners access to evidence that could undergo post-conviction DNA testing came after the expiration of a two-year statute of limitations.

