SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times
Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 06:11 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit for Starlink services in India under its Starlink brand, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
The company will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Economic Times
- Starlink
- Elon Musk's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MoS Chauhan hold talks with Russian Deputy Minister for Communications, highlights India's success in digital infrastructure
Looks like by the time Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir, India will see a Cong Mukt Bharat: BJP leader
Pentagon Chief criticises China's "unprecedented provocations", reaffirms India-US partnership for brighter future of Indo-Pacific
Govt commits Rs 7,385 cr under Fund of Funds for Startup India Investment
Arunachal Governor presents citations to Indian Army units guarding LAC