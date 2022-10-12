Left Menu

SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India - Economic Times

Updated: 12-10-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 06:11 IST
Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to seek a permit for Starlink services in India under its Starlink brand, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said.

